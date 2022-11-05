Credit Agricole S A Buys 18,587 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,215,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

BX stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

