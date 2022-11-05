Credit Agricole S A Has $1.72 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.30 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

