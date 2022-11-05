Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,734 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

