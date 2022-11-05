Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,822 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

Etsy Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

