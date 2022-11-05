Credit Suisse Group Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in FOX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in FOX by 8,423.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 905,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after buying an additional 43,360 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in FOX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 361,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in FOX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

