Credit Suisse Group Trims Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Target Price to $51.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

