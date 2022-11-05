Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $117.98 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

