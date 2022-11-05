Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.53.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at C$4,372,493.70. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at C$4,372,493.70. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,825.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,249 shares of company stock worth $1,373,067.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.