Critical Analysis: Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 11.14 $1.05 billion $13.72 3.87 Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 5.37 $30.06 million $0.25 64.96

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 424.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 0 6 0 0 2.00

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09% Easterly Government Properties 7.56% 1.54% 0.76%

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Easterly Government Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

