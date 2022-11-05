Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 11.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 24,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 905,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

