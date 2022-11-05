Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 5.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $145.28. 4,623,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01. The firm has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

