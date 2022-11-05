Crossvault Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.52. 1,929,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

