Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Enphase Energy by 139.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $13.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,869. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.13. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

