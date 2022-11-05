Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.05. 2,136,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,959. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.18.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $150,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

