Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.33.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. 2,136,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,959. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 44.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

