CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

