CUBE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.57 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $49.57 million and approximately $179,176.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

