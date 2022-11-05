Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $304.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $266.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.88.

CMI traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $238.37. 1,238,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,953. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cummins by 234.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 767.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

