Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,625 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

