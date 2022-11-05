Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 406,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 625,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

