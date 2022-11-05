Curi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 2.1% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Up 7.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,234,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,448. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.