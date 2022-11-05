Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,423. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

