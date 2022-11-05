Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 7,758,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.