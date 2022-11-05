Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

