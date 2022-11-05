Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,975,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,184. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

