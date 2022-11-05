CV SHOTS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.96 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and approximately $250.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0108938 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $301.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

