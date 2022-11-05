CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

