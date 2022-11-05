Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $332.15 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and $332.15 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.54 or 0.31561035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012327 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,169,368,239 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

