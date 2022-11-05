Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $332.15 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and $332.15 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003284 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.54 or 0.31561035 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012327 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,169,368,239 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.