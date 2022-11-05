Danske Downgrades ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) to Hold

Danske cut shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ALK-Abelló A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a 160.00 target price on the stock.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

OTC:AKBLF opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $512.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

