DAO Maker Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006092 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $162.64 million and $2.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.98 or 0.31447915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012284 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

