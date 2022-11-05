DAO Maker Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006198 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $165.12 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.46 or 0.31375701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012254 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.