Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.