Dawn Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $55.59 million and $1.46 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

