Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $395.09. 1,548,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average of $352.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

