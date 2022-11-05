DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $10,761.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

