Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR FME opened at €28.64 ($28.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($63.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.