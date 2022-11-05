Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

