Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
