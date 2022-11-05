Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.14) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

