Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($93.65) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,964.29 ($80.52).

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,128 ($59.29) on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 940.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,911.50.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

