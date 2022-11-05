Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price to $10.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.19.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.