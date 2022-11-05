Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

DVN stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

