dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.53 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $202.53 million and $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00327923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001291 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000315 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00537961 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

