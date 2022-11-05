DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

DHX stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

