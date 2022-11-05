Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $443.11

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.11 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.28). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 438.50 ($5.07), with a volume of 7,616 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,939.13.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

