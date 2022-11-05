Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 145,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.