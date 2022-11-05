Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $16.37 billion and approximately $1.89 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00322048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

