Dogecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $17.02 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00327086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002623 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.