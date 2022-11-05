Dogecoin Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $16.91 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00330011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00020711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019176 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

