Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Dominion Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.