Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

