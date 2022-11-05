DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

